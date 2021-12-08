Bakery Fresh Goodness Snickerdoodle Cookies Perspective: front
Bakery Fresh Goodness Snickerdoodle Cookies Perspective: back
Bakery Fresh Goodness Snickerdoodle Cookies Perspective: bottom
Bakery Fresh Goodness Snickerdoodle Cookies

12 ct / 15 ozUPC: 0001111022077
Located in DELI/BAKE

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate24g9%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar11g
Protein2g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Sugar , Margarine ( Palm Oil , Water , Soybean Oil , Salt , Mono- and Diglycerides , Annatto [ For Color ] , Calcium Disodium EDTA [ Preservative ] , Artificial Flavor , Vitamin A Palmitate ) , Eggs , Fructose , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Leavening ( Baking Soda , Calcium Sulfate , Monocalcium Phosphate , Adipic Acid ) , Salt , Cinnamon , Soy Lecithin ( Emulsifier ) , Whey , Soybean Oil , Corn Starch .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

