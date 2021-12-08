Ingredients

Enriched Bleached Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Sugar , Margarine ( Palm Oil , Water , Soybean Oil , Salt , Mono- and Diglycerides , Annatto [ For Color ] , Calcium Disodium EDTA [ Preservative ] , Artificial Flavor , Vitamin A Palmitate ) , Eggs , Fructose , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Leavening ( Baking Soda , Calcium Sulfate , Monocalcium Phosphate , Adipic Acid ) , Salt , Cinnamon , Soy Lecithin ( Emulsifier ) , Whey , Soybean Oil , Corn Starch .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More