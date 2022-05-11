Ingredients

Egg Whites (With Triethyl Citrate For Whipping), Sugar, Bleach Enriched Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Calcium Sulfate, Wheat and Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate, Adipic Acid, Maltodextrin, Calcium Phosphate, Gum Acacia, Natural and Artificial Flavor (Contains Milk), Sodium Diacetate (Preservative)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

