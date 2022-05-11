Bakery Fresh Goodness Sour Cream Angel Food Cake Perspective: front
Bakery Fresh Goodness Sour Cream Angel Food Cake Perspective: back
Bakery Fresh Goodness Sour Cream Angel Food Cake Perspective: left
Bakery Fresh Goodness Sour Cream Angel Food Cake Perspective: top
Bakery Fresh Goodness Sour Cream Angel Food Cake Perspective: bottom
Bakery Fresh Goodness Sour Cream Angel Food Cake

13 ozUPC: 0001111006771
Product Details

Surprised sour cream makes a good cake? Don't be. Sour cream gives this angel food cake supreme moisture so biting in is always like eating a slice straight out of the oven. Plus, a little touch of tang and tart goes a long way to make this cake as special as your occasions. Perfect for birthdays and celebrations.

  • Pair with vanilla or lemon ice cream
  • Add a little powdered sugar for extra sweetness
  • Contains wheat, milk, eggs

Nutritional Information

Fat Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125cake (46 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg5.83%
Total Carbohydrate31g10.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar21g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Egg Whites (With Triethyl Citrate For Whipping), Sugar, Bleach Enriched Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Calcium Sulfate, Wheat and Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate, Adipic Acid, Maltodextrin, Calcium Phosphate, Gum Acacia, Natural and Artificial Flavor (Contains Milk), Sodium Diacetate (Preservative)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

