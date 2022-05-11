Bakery Fresh Goodness Sour Cream Angel Food Cake
Product Details
Surprised sour cream makes a good cake? Don't be. Sour cream gives this angel food cake supreme moisture so biting in is always like eating a slice straight out of the oven. Plus, a little touch of tang and tart goes a long way to make this cake as special as your occasions. Perfect for birthdays and celebrations.
- Pair with vanilla or lemon ice cream
- Add a little powdered sugar for extra sweetness
- Contains wheat, milk, eggs
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Egg Whites (With Triethyl Citrate For Whipping), Sugar, Bleach Enriched Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Calcium Sulfate, Wheat and Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate, Adipic Acid, Maltodextrin, Calcium Phosphate, Gum Acacia, Natural and Artificial Flavor (Contains Milk), Sodium Diacetate (Preservative)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
