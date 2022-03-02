Bakery Fresh Goodness Strawberry Cheese Coffee Cake Perspective: front
Bakery Fresh Goodness Strawberry Cheese Coffee Cake

14 ozUPC: 0004157324120
Located in DELI/BAKE

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125cake (50 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g13.85%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium210mg8.75%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar7g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A400Number of International Units8%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Margarine (Palm Oil, Water, Salt, Contains Less Than 2% of: Vegetable Mono & Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Sodium Benzoate [A Preservative], Citric Acid, Natural & Artificial Flavor, Vitamin A Palmitate Added, Beta Carotene [Color], Whey, Vitamin D), Water, Sugar, Whole Eggs, Strawberry Filling (Strawberries, Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Corn Syrup, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate [as Preservatives], Locust Bean Gum, Sodium Citrate, Xanthan Gum, Red 40, Blue 1, Salt, Lactic Acid, Sodium Sulfate), Milk, Neufchatel Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Milk and Cream, Salt, Carob Bean Gum), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Hydrated Monoglyceride (Water, Monoglycerides), Contains 2% or Less of: Corn Syrup, Nonfat Milk, Palm Oil, Yeast, Salt, Milk Protein Concentrate, Cheese Culture, Modified Corn Starch, Carob Bean Gum, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Tapioca Dextrin, Lactic Acid, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Artificial Flavor, Mono- and Diglycerides, Citric Acid, Casein, Whey, Dextrose, Calcium Lactate, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Agar, Sodium Bicarbonate, Xanthan Gum, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Color, Ascorbic Acid, Apocarotenal (For Color), Potassium Sorbate (Preservative)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
