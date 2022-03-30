Bakery Fresh Goodness Sugar Cookies Perspective: front
Bakery Fresh Goodness Sugar Cookies

16 ctUPC: 0001111007344
Located in DELI/BAKE

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cookie (26 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9.23%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium75mg3.13%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar9g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Vegetable Shortening (Interesterified Soybean Oil, Soybean Oil, Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil), Eggs, Water.Contains 2% or Less of: Nonfat Milk, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Dextrose, Corn Starch

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More