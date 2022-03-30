Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Vegetable Shortening (Interesterified Soybean Oil, Soybean Oil, Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil), Eggs, Water.Contains 2% or Less of: Nonfat Milk, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Dextrose, Corn Starch

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible