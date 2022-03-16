Ingredients

Sweet potatoes, enriched flour (wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), sugar, water, vegetable shortening (interesterified soybean oil, soybean oil, hydrogenated cottonseed oil), eggs, butter (cream, salt), corn syrup, modified tapioca starch, salt, molasses, nonfat milk, locust bean gum, carrageenan, maltodextrin, xanthan gum, dextrose, vanilla extract, modified cornstarch, spices, lemon juice concentrate, soybean oil, potassium chloride, sorbic acid (preservative), L-cysteine, glucono-delta-lactone, citric acid,CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, EGG.MAY CONTAIN: SOY.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

