Bakery Fresh Goodness Sweet Potato Pie

8 inUPC: 0001111027025
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
6.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1/6 pie (102g)
Amount per serving
Calories340
% Daily value*
Total Fat19g24%
Saturated Fat10g50%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol55mg18%
Sodium280mg12%
Total Carbohydrate39g14%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar18g
Protein3g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1.3mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sweet potatoes, enriched flour (wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), sugar, water, vegetable shortening (interesterified soybean oil, soybean oil, hydrogenated cottonseed oil), eggs, butter (cream, salt), corn syrup, modified tapioca starch, salt, molasses, nonfat milk, locust bean gum, carrageenan, maltodextrin, xanthan gum, dextrose, vanilla extract, modified cornstarch, spices, lemon juice concentrate, soybean oil, potassium chloride, sorbic acid (preservative), L-cysteine, glucono-delta-lactone, citric acid,CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, EGG.MAY CONTAIN: SOY.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible