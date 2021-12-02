Ingredients

Cake: Bleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Benzoyl Peroxide, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Chlorine), Granulated Cane Sugar, Liquid Whole Eggs, Water, Partially Skimmed Milk, Margarine (Soybean Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Salt, Whey Powder [Milk], Vegetable Monoglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor, Annatto Extract [Color], Turmeric [Added For Color], Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D3), Food Starch-modified, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch), Vegetable Oils (Canola, Soy), Vegetable Shortening (Canola Oil, Palm Oil, Modified Palm and Palm Kernel Oils, Monoglycderides, Polysorbate 60), Artificial and Natural Flavor, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Rice Starch, Citrus Fiber, Soy Lecithin, Dextrose, Potassium Sorbate, Cellulose Gum, Gum Arabic, Xanthan Gum.Icing: Icing Sugar, Vegetable Shortening (Canola Oil, Palm Oil, Modified Palm and Palm Kernel Oils, Monoglycerides, Polysorbate 60), Water, Glucose Syrup, Non Fat Milk Powder, Artificial Flavor, Salt.Candy Sequins: Icing Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Corn Starch, Modified Palm Kernel Oil, Shellac, Soy Lecithin, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Red 3, Polysorbate 60.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

