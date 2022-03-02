Ingredients

Vegetable Shortening (Palm Oil, Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Soybean Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Monoand Diglycerides, Polysorbate 60, TBHQ and Citric Acid Added To Preserve Flavor), Sugar, Bleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Annatto Color, Guar Gum, Modified Potato Starch, Modified Cornstarch, Natural & Artificial Vanilla Flavor, Polysorbate 60 (Emulsifier), Salt, Sodium Propionate (Preservative).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.