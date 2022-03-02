Bakery Fresh Goodness Vanilla French Twirls Creme Filled Pastries Perspective: front
Bakery Fresh Goodness Vanilla French Twirls Creme Filled Pastries Perspective: top
Bakery Fresh Goodness Vanilla French Twirls Creme Filled Pastries

4 ct / 8 ozUPC: 0004157324130
Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1twirl (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories310
% Daily value*
Total Fat20g30.77%
Saturated Fat10g50%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg3.96%
Total Carbohydrate29g9.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar15g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vegetable Shortening (Palm Oil, Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Soybean Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Monoand Diglycerides, Polysorbate 60, TBHQ and Citric Acid Added To Preserve Flavor), Sugar, Bleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Annatto Color, Guar Gum, Modified Potato Starch, Modified Cornstarch, Natural & Artificial Vanilla Flavor, Polysorbate 60 (Emulsifier), Salt, Sodium Propionate (Preservative).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
