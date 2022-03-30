Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Bakery Fresh Goodness Vanilla Pudding Cake
44 ozUPC: 0001111016910
Purchase Options
Located in Bakery
Product Details
There's nothing better than the classics, especially when it comes to this vanilla pudding cake. Topped with a textured sugar glaze, this cake is a go-to dessert for any celebration.
- Pair with ice cream of your choice
- Also goes well with fruit
- Contains wheat, eggs, milk, soy
- May contain peanuts, walnuts, pistachios, coconut