Bakery Fresh Goodness White Frosted Sugar Cookies Perspective: front
Bakery Fresh Goodness White Frosted Sugar Cookies Perspective: back
Bakery Fresh Goodness White Frosted Sugar Cookies Perspective: bottom
Bakery Fresh Goodness White Frosted Sugar Cookies

10 ct / 13.5 ozUPC: 0001111022075
Located in DELI/BAKE

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g8%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate26g9%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar16g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar , Enriched Bleached Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Margarine ( Palm Oil , Water , Soybean Oil , Salt , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Mono- & Diglycerides , Calcium Disodium EDTA [ Preservative ] , Artificial Flavor , Annatto [ Color ] , Vitamin A Palmitate ) , Eggs , Water , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Corn Starch , Palm Kernel Oil , Palm Oil , Leavening ( Baking Soda , Sodium Aluminum Sulfate , Monocalcium Phosphate ) , Modified Food Starch , Polysorbate 60 , Soy Lecithin ( Emulsifier ) , Nonfat Milk , Natural & Artificial Flavors , Confectioner's Glaze , Colors ( Blue 1 Lake , Red 3 , Red 40 Lake , Yellow 5 Lake ) , Sodium Propionate ( Preservative ) , Carnauba Wax .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

