Ingredients

Sugar , Enriched Bleached Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Margarine ( Palm Oil , Water , Soybean Oil , Salt , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Mono- & Diglycerides , Calcium Disodium EDTA [ Preservative ] , Artificial Flavor , Annatto [ Color ] , Vitamin A Palmitate ) , Eggs , Water , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Corn Starch , Palm Kernel Oil , Palm Oil , Leavening ( Baking Soda , Sodium Aluminum Sulfate , Monocalcium Phosphate ) , Modified Food Starch , Polysorbate 60 , Soy Lecithin ( Emulsifier ) , Nonfat Milk , Natural & Artificial Flavors , Confectioner's Glaze , Colors ( Blue 1 Lake , Red 3 , Red 40 Lake , Yellow 5 Lake ) , Sodium Propionate ( Preservative ) , Carnauba Wax .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More