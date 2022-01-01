Bakery Fresh Pumpernickel Rye Bread Perspective: front
Bakery Fresh Pumpernickel Rye Bread

16 OzUPC: 0001111005145
servings per container
Serving size0.125loaf (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium280mg11.67%
Total Carbohydrate29g9.67%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Barley Malt, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Rye Flour, Rye Meal, Yeast, Wheat Gluten.Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Dextrose, Caraway Seeds, Caramel Color, Soy Flour, Monoand Diglycerides, Calcium Carbonate, Fumaric Acid, Lactic Acid, Acetic Acids, Monocalcium Phosphate, Datem, Ascorbic Acid, L-cysteine, Potassium Iodate, Enzymes

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

