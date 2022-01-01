Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Barley Malt, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Rye Flour, Rye Meal, Yeast, Wheat Gluten.Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Dextrose, Caraway Seeds, Caramel Color, Soy Flour, Monoand Diglycerides, Calcium Carbonate, Fumaric Acid, Lactic Acid, Acetic Acids, Monocalcium Phosphate, Datem, Ascorbic Acid, L-cysteine, Potassium Iodate, Enzymes

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More