Bakery Fresh Seeded Light Rye Bread
16 ozUPC: 0001111005142
Contains wheat and soy.
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125loaf
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium310mg13.48%
Total Carbohydrate28g10.18%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
