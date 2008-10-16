Bakery on Main Extreme Nut & Fruit Granola Perspective: front
Bakery on Main Extreme Nut & Fruit Granola Perspective: back
Bakery on Main Extreme Nut & Fruit Granola

11 ozUPC: 0083522800602
This Extreme Nut & Fruit granola is a taste explosion of 9 different types of seeds, nuts, raisins, and sweetened dried cranberries, all mixed with our audaciously premium multigrain and bean crisps made with corn, brown rice, ancient grains, and navy beans.

  • Gluten free
  • Made with 2 ancient grains
  • Non-GMO Project verified
  • Kosher

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g10.77%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.63%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar6g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Multigrain & Bean Crisps (Cornmeal, Brown Rice, Millet, Cane Sugar, Corn Starch, Rice Extract, Teff, Caramelized Pear Juice Concentrate, Navy Beans), Cane Sugar, Mixed Nuts (Almonds, Dried Coconut, Walnuts, Brazil Nuts, Hazelnuts, Pecans), Canola Oil, Sunflower Seeds, Invert Cane Sugar, Raisins (Raisins, Sunflower Oil), Flax Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (Cranberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Natural Flavors, Sea Salt

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

