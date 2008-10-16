Bakery on Main Extreme Nut & Fruit Granola
Product Details
This Extreme Nut & Fruit granola is a taste explosion of 9 different types of seeds, nuts, raisins, and sweetened dried cranberries, all mixed with our audaciously premium multigrain and bean crisps made with corn, brown rice, ancient grains, and navy beans.
- Gluten free
- Made with 2 ancient grains
- Non-GMO Project verified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Multigrain & Bean Crisps (Cornmeal, Brown Rice, Millet, Cane Sugar, Corn Starch, Rice Extract, Teff, Caramelized Pear Juice Concentrate, Navy Beans), Cane Sugar, Mixed Nuts (Almonds, Dried Coconut, Walnuts, Brazil Nuts, Hazelnuts, Pecans), Canola Oil, Sunflower Seeds, Invert Cane Sugar, Raisins (Raisins, Sunflower Oil), Flax Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (Cranberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Natural Flavors, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More