Ingredients

Multigrain & Bean Crisps (Cornmeal, Brown Rice, Millet, Cane Sugar, Corn Starch, Rice Extract, Teff, Caramelized Pear Juice Concentrate, Navy Beans), Cane Sugar, Canola Oil, Walnuts, Sunflower Seeds, Invert Cane Sugar, Raisins (Raisins, Sunflower Oil), Dried Apples, Flax Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Cinnamon, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More