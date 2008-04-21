Bakery on Main Gluten-Free Apple Raisin Walnut Granola
Product Details
Multigrain and bean crisps with walnuts, sunflower seeds, raisins, apples, flax & sesame seeds.
- Certified gluten free
- Made with fruits and nuts
- Made with 2 ancient grains
- Non-GMO Project verified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Multigrain & Bean Crisps (Cornmeal, Brown Rice, Millet, Cane Sugar, Corn Starch, Rice Extract, Teff, Caramelized Pear Juice Concentrate, Navy Beans), Cane Sugar, Canola Oil, Walnuts, Sunflower Seeds, Invert Cane Sugar, Raisins (Raisins, Sunflower Oil), Dried Apples, Flax Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Cinnamon, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More