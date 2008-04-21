Bakery on Main Gluten-Free Apple Raisin Walnut Granola Perspective: front
Bakery on Main Gluten-Free Apple Raisin Walnut Granola

11 ozUPC: 0083522800600
Product Details

Multigrain and bean crisps with walnuts, sunflower seeds, raisins, apples, flax & sesame seeds.

  • Certified gluten free
  • Made with fruits and nuts
  • Made with 2 ancient grains
  • Non-GMO Project verified
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g10.77%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.63%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.33%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar6g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Multigrain & Bean Crisps (Cornmeal, Brown Rice, Millet, Cane Sugar, Corn Starch, Rice Extract, Teff, Caramelized Pear Juice Concentrate, Navy Beans), Cane Sugar, Canola Oil, Walnuts, Sunflower Seeds, Invert Cane Sugar, Raisins (Raisins, Sunflower Oil), Dried Apples, Flax Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Cinnamon, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
