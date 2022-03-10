Hover to Zoom
Bakery On Main Gluten Free Blueberry Scone Instant Oatmeal
6 ct / 1.75 ozUPC: 0083522800754
Product Details
- Made with Flax, Chia, Quinoa & Amaranth
- Excellent Source of ALA (contains 630mg ALA per serving)
- 33g of Whole Grains per serving
- Excellent Source of Fiber
- With Ancient Grains (Quinoa & Amaranth)
- Certified Gluten Free
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg2%
Total Carbohydrate37g12%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar12g
Protein6g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Certified Gluten Free Oats , Evaporated Cane Juice , Chia Seeds , Flax Meal , Quinoa , Amaranth , Freeze Dried Blueberry , Natural Flavors , Sea Salt .
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
