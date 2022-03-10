Hover to Zoom
Bakery on Main Gluten Free Quick Oats
24 ozUPC: 0083522800271
- Certified Gluten Free
- Processed in a Dedicated Gluten Free Facility
- Good Source of Protein & Excellent Source of Fiber
- Kosher
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber7g28%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Gluten Free Oats .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
