Bakery On Main Organic Happy Rolled Oats Is The Simple, Gluten-Free Breakfast You'Ve Been Looking For. Bakery On Main Uses Usda Certified Organic Whole Grain Oats Grown In Dedicated Gluten-Free Farms And Processed In Certified Gluten-Free Factories. These Oats Have Been Third-Party Non-Gmo, Gluten-Free And Organic Certified So You Can Feel Confident In Your Breakfast. With 5 G. Of Fiber And 8 G. Of Protein Per Serving, It’S Hard To Believe That The Only Ingredient Is Whole Grain Oats. Bakery On Main Has Made Preparation Easy With Two Options To Cook. Just Add Water And Boil On The Stovetop For 3-6 Minutes. Healthy’S Never Been So Easy. Includes One 24 Oz. Package. See Nutrition Facts Panel For Allergens. At Bakery On Main, Our Mission Is To Create Delicious And Fearlessly Unique Gluten-Free Products. We Want All Our Customers To Be Happy And Healthy. We Don'T Believe A Food Allergy Should Prevent Great Taste.