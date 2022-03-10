Bakery on Main Peanut Butter & Chocolate Bars
Product Details
- A Delicious Gluten-Free Granola Bar for Breakfast or Snack
- Good Source of Fiber (One Serving Contains 5 g of Fat)
- 4•4•8 / 4 g Protein • 4 g Fiber • 8 g Sugar
- Low Sodium
- Trans Fat & Cholesterol Free
- Wheat & Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Oats , Brown Rice Syrup , Inulin ( Dietary Fiber ) , Peanuts , Evaporated Cane Juice , Soy Crisp ( Soy Protein Isolate , Tapioca Starch , Salt ) , Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips ( Cane Sugar , Unsweetened Chocolate , Cocoa Butter ) , Peanut Butter ( Peanuts ) , Tapioca Maltodextrin , Agave Syrup , Brown Rice , Palm Oil , Vegetable Glycerin , Expeller Pressed Canola Oil , Sesame Seed , Quinoa , Sea Salt , Natural Flavors , Honey , Corn Starch , Rice Bran Extract .
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More