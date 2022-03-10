Bakery on Main Peanut Butter & Chocolate Bars Perspective: front
Bakery on Main Peanut Butter & Chocolate Bars Perspective: left
Bakery on Main Peanut Butter & Chocolate Bars Perspective: right
Bakery on Main Peanut Butter & Chocolate Bars

5 ct / 1.2 ozUPC: 0083522800105
Product Details

  • A Delicious Gluten-Free Granola Bar for Breakfast or Snack
  • Good Source of Fiber (One Serving Contains 5 g of Fat)
  • 4•4•8 / 4 g Protein • 4 g Fiber • 8 g Sugar
  • Low Sodium
  • Trans Fat & Cholesterol Free
  • Wheat & Gluten Free

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg5%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar8g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gluten Free Oats , Brown Rice Syrup , Inulin ( Dietary Fiber ) , Peanuts , Evaporated Cane Juice , Soy Crisp ( Soy Protein Isolate , Tapioca Starch , Salt ) , Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips ( Cane Sugar , Unsweetened Chocolate , Cocoa Butter ) , Peanut Butter ( Peanuts ) , Tapioca Maltodextrin , Agave Syrup , Brown Rice , Palm Oil , Vegetable Glycerin , Expeller Pressed Canola Oil , Sesame Seed , Quinoa , Sea Salt , Natural Flavors , Honey , Corn Starch , Rice Bran Extract .

Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible