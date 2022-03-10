Nutrition Facts

5.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 130

% Daily value*

Total Fat 5g 8% Saturated Fat 1.5g 8% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 110mg 5%

Total Carbohydrate 20g 7% Dietary Fiber 4g 16% Sugar 8g

Protein 4g