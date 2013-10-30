Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Bakery on Main Unsweetened Gluten Free Instant Oatmeal Packets
6 ct / 1.75 ozUPC: 0083522800753
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Made with Flax, Chia, Quinoa & Amaranth
- Excellent Source of ALA (contains 320mg ALA per serving)
- 47g of Whole Grains per serving
- Excellent Source of Fiber
- With Ancient Grains (Quinoa & Amaranth)
- Certified Gluten Free
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packet (50 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate32g11.64%
Dietary Fiber6g21.43%
Sugar0g
Protein8g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron2.4mg15%
Potassium220mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats, Flax Meal, Chia Seeds, Quinoa, Amaranth
Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More