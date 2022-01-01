Kitchen Utensils Set - Silicone Baking Tools Set with Stainless Steel Handle - Includes Tongs and Hand Whisk - Secure Grips Locking Mechanism - Grey, 3 Piece Set BUNDLE SET: Essential cooking kitchen utensil set includes 1x Small Silicone Tongs with Locking Mechanism, 1x Large Silicone Tongs with Locking Mechanism, and 1x Silicone Wire Whisk. : Handles are made of quality stainless steel with silicone grips which provide a sturdy, comfortable grasp. Utensil heads are made of non-stick, FDA approved food-grade silicone. HEAT RESISTANT: Temperature rating from -40 to 446 Fahrenheit. Do not place silicone near naked flame or under grill. EASY TO USE AND CLEAN: Safe for use on all cookware including non-stick surfaces. Easily hand-washed with warm water. Avoid use of abrasive cleaners. Dishwasher safe. DIMENSIONS: Small Silicone Tongs 9 inches, Large Silicone Tongs 12 inches, Silicone Wire Egg Whisk 11 inches. Juvale's Set of 3 Tongs and Whisk Kitchen Utensils Set includes essential kitchen tools to start off your culinary adventures right! What you add to your cooking arsenal: 1x Small Silicone Tongs with Locking Mechanism, 1x Large Silicone Tongs with Locking Mechanism, and 1x Silicone Wire Whisk. All cooking tools are made of stainless steel handles and FDA approved, food-grade silicone heads that are capable of withstanding high temperatures and hold their shape well over time. Sturdy yet flexible, they are suitable for use with all cookware including delicate nonstick-coated surfaces while handling your food with finesse. The stainless steel handles are ergonomically designed with silicone grips for a comfortable grasp which prevents slippage even while wet. Silicone heads are heat resistant and can withstand temperatures from -40 to 446 Fahrenheit.