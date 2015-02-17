Bakol Raspberry Jel Dessert Perspective: front
Bakol Raspberry Jel Dessert

3 ozUPC: 0079450432986
Product Details

  • No artificial color or flavor
  • Gluten free
  • GMO free
  • Vegan
  • Kosher Parve

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium35mg1%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar20g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Evaporated Cane Juice , Vegetable Gum , Citric Acid , Potassium Citrate , Natural Flavor , Beet Powder .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
