Bakol Raspberry Jel Dessert
3 ozUPC: 0079450432986
Product Details
- No artificial color or flavor
- Gluten free
- GMO free
- Vegan
- Kosher Parve
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium35mg1%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar20g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Evaporated Cane Juice , Vegetable Gum , Citric Acid , Potassium Citrate , Natural Flavor , Beet Powder .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
