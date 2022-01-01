Hover to Zoom
Bakol® Vegan Strawberry Jel Dessert
3 ozUPC: 0079450432976
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (21 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar19g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Evaporated Cane Juice, Vegetable Gum, Citric Acid, Potassium Citrate, Natural Flavor, Beet Powder
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
