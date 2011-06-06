Made of extracts from lindera, costus root, fennel seed, blue citrus peel, areca nut, chinaberry, evodia, and citrus seed.

This time-honored formula is used in Chinese medicine for its Qi (vital energy) building, stomach and intestine nurturing, distention relieving, abdominal discomfort soothing, diaphragm strengthening, internal organ dislocation correcting, and blood circulation promoting properties to maintain healthy relationship among body organs and their proper functions.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.