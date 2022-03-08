Balanceuticals Ovary and Uterus Clean™
500 mg - 60 CapsulesUPC: 0067475698047
This time-honored formula is used in Chinese medicine for its blood circulation promoting, blood vessel dilating, stasis dispersing, internal secretion and hormone regulating, immune system supporting, hemolytic, analgesic and anti-inflammation properties to maintain healthy ovary and uterus and their proper functions.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.