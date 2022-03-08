CO2 supercritical fluid extracted, this oil contains 106 bioactive elements. Of the14 fatty acids almost 90% are unsaturated and the two essential unsaturated fatty acids linolenic acid (Omega 3) and linoleic acid (Omega 6) are in almost perfect 1:1 ratio. A rare source of vitamin E, it also provides other vitamins including Vitamins A, C, D, K, etc, carotenoids, flavonoids, phytosterols, amino acids, serotonin and 28 trace elements: iron, zinc, calcium, magnesium, selenium, iodine, etc. It is cardiotonic, stomachic, dermatropic, antioxidant, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, anti-radiation (protects white blood cells), anti-constipation, maintains healthy cholesterol level, softens blood vessel, reduces blood fat, promotes circulation and natural healing, a perfect dietary supplement as well as infant food.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.