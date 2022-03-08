Balanceuticals Seabuckthorn Seed Oil Softgel Capsules 500mg Perspective: Main

Balanceuticals Seabuckthorn Seed Oil Softgel Capsules 500mg

60 ctUPC: 0067475698041
Product Details

CO2 supercritical fluid extracted, this oil contains 106 bioactive elements. Of the14 fatty acids almost 90% are unsaturated and the two essential unsaturated fatty acids linolenic acid (Omega 3) and linoleic acid (Omega 6) are in almost perfect 1:1 ratio. A rare source of vitamin E, it also provides other vitamins including Vitamins A, C, D, K, etc, carotenoids, flavonoids, phytosterols, amino acids, serotonin and 28 trace elements: iron, zinc, calcium, magnesium, selenium, iodine, etc. It is cardiotonic, stomachic, dermatropic, antioxidant, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, anti-radiation (protects white blood cells), anti-constipation, maintains healthy cholesterol level, softens blood vessel, reduces blood fat, promotes circulation and natural healing, a perfect dietary supplement as well as infant food.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Seabuckthorn Oil , Linolenic Acid ( Omega 3 ) , Linoleic Acid ( Omega 6 ) , Oleic Acid ( Omega 9 ) , Vitamin E , Other Ingredients : Gelatin .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
