Hover to Zoom
Ball Liquid Fruit Pectin - 2 Pack
3 ozUPC: 0001440071400
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Ball Fruit Jell liquid pectin for making homemade jams and jellies.
Shipping & Return Information
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Fruit Pectin , Citric Acid and Lactic Acid ( Assists Gel ) , Potassium Citrate ( Controls Acidity ) , Sodium Benzoate ( Preservative ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More