Ball Park® Smoked White Meat Turkey Franks
Product Details
Classic Ball Park® taste in a naturally smoked turkey frank. Made with 100% white meat smoked turkey and no artificial flavors, colors or by-products, the bold, juicy flavor of Ball Park® Bun Size Length Smoked White Meat Turkey Hot Dogs are perfect for all your outdoor barbecues and summertime ball games. Each pack includes 8 hot dogs.
- An American Classic: Our bun-sized, Smoked, 100% White Meat Turkey Franks deliver that tender, juicy taste you know and love; No matter the time of year or how you cook them, you can count on the delicious summertime taste of our premium ingredients
- Top Quality: Expect the best with our bun-sized, Smoked, 100% White Meat Turkey Franks; We never add unnatural nitrates or nitrites, only those already found in sea salt and celery juice powder
- Grill Up the Flavor: Our hot dogs are perfect for grill outs and barbeques; Plump them up and serve them in a bun as is or with mustard, ketchup or relish; Any way you serve them you know you will get a delicious, meaty taste
- Party Time, Anytime: You don't have to buy tickets to enjoy a taste of the ballpark; Our grill-worthy masterpieces can join you at tailgates anywhere you are; Perfect for a good time, our hot dogs can make any day feel like a perfect summer day
- Summer, Served: You can't go wrong with a classic hot-off-the-grill-dog; For a fun twist that's sure to please, try a poppy seed bun and top your hot dog with caramelized onions and shredded gruyere
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Turkey White Meat, Water, Dextrose, Corn Syrup, Modified Corn Starch, Maltodextrin, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Salt, Potassium Lactate, Potassium Phosphate, Sodium Diacetate, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Sodium Nitrite.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More