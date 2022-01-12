Ball Real Fruit Instant Pectin
Product Details
This new bulk bottle package is for multiple use occasions. It replaces 3 to 4 boxes of pectin, and is a great value for consumers. The consumer can be assured of a good set each time, as our formulas provide more flexibility for sugar while maintaining a good gel. Recipe and batch size focus on the produce consumer has on hand. Scalable recipe - makes from 1 to 10 jars of jam per batch. Easy recipe converter - 6 tablespoons equal 1 box of competitor pectin.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dextrose , Fruit Pectin , Citric Acid ( Assists Gel ) , Sodium Citrate ( Controls Acidity ) , Potassium Sorbate ( Preservative ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
