4.7 ozUPC: 0001440071365
This new bulk bottle package is for multiple use occasions. It replaces 3 to 4 boxes of pectin, and is a great value for consumers. The consumer can be assured of a good set each time, as our formulas provide more flexibility for sugar while maintaining a good gel. Recipe and batch size focus on the produce consumer has on hand. Scalable recipe - makes from 1 to 10 jars of jam per batch. Easy recipe converter - 6 tablespoons equal 1 box of competitor pectin.

Nutrition Facts
133.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Dextrose , Fruit Pectin , Citric Acid ( Assists Gel ) , Sodium Citrate ( Controls Acidity ) , Potassium Sorbate ( Preservative ) .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

