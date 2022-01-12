Ball® Storage Series Clear Mini Mouth Jars Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Ball® Storage Series Clear Mini Mouth Jars

4 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0001440080100
Purchase Options
Located in DRUG/GM

Product Details

  • Mini 4-ounce size
  • 1-piece lid for dry storage
  • Convenient 4-pack
  • Made in the U.S.A.