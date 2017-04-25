Ingredients

Wheat Flour , Sugars ( Sugar , Glucose-Fructose ) , Palm Oil , Cocoa , Whey , Ammonium Bicarbonate , Sodium Bicarbonate , Salt , Citric Acid ( Acidulant ) , Chocolate Liquor , Sunflower Lecithin , Skim Milk Powder , Cocoa Butter , Natural Flavour .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

