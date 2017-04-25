Balsen Hit Cocoa Creme Sandwich Cookies
Bahlsen's take on the sandwich cookie is a decidedly European snack: uncomplicated, yet thoroughly delightful, with a crisp golden biscuit and a generous cocoa crème filling. Dunking in milk completes the experience.
- Light & Crispy
- Cookies with a Cocoa Crème Filling
- Made in Poland
Wheat Flour , Sugars ( Sugar , Glucose-Fructose ) , Palm Oil , Cocoa , Whey , Ammonium Bicarbonate , Sodium Bicarbonate , Salt , Citric Acid ( Acidulant ) , Chocolate Liquor , Sunflower Lecithin , Skim Milk Powder , Cocoa Butter , Natural Flavour .
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
