Balsen Hit Cocoa Creme Sandwich Cookies

4.7 ozUPC: 0007056935046
Bahlsen's take on the sandwich cookie is a decidedly European snack: uncomplicated, yet thoroughly delightful, with a crisp golden biscuit and a generous cocoa crème filling. Dunking in milk completes the experience.

  • Light & Crispy
  • Cookies with a Cocoa Crème Filling
  • Made in Poland

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium55mg2%
Total Carbohydrate16g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar7g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg1%
Iron0.5mg3%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Wheat Flour , Sugars ( Sugar , Glucose-Fructose ) , Palm Oil , Cocoa , Whey , Ammonium Bicarbonate , Sodium Bicarbonate , Salt , Citric Acid ( Acidulant ) , Chocolate Liquor , Sunflower Lecithin , Skim Milk Powder , Cocoa Butter , Natural Flavour .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
