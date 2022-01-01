Adorn your home with lots of Spring and summer style. The package includes 1-piece Hydrangea Rose Wreath and 1-piece bamboo tobacco basket. Put them together to offer an attractive entryway that welcomes your closest family and friends into your home.

Material: 50% bamboo, 25% polyester, 5% plastic, 5% Styrofoam, 5% wire, 10% twig

Size: 24"D x 6.3"H

Wreath is handmade

Easy assembly required

It is perfect for doors, windows, walls for a home office, restaurant or special events

Package includes 1-piece hydrangea rose wreath and 1-piece bamboo tobacco basket