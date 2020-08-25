Hover to Zoom
Ban Powder Fresh Roll-On Antiperspirant and Deodorant
3.5 fl ozUPC: 0001904505383
Ban Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Powder Fresh. Provides 24 hour invisible protection. Reduces underarm perspiration.
Ingredients: Active Ingredient: Purpose.Aluminum Chlorohydrate 18%Antiperspirant. Inactive Ingredients: Water, PPG-11 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Steareth-20, Fragrance, Disodium EDTA, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Phellodendron Amurense Bark Extract, Hordeum Distichon (Barley) Extract, Santalum Album (Sandalwood) Extract.