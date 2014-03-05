Banana Boat Moisturizing Aloe After Sun Lotion is Intense Moisture for Intensely Beautiful Skin. Preserve your skin and extend your tan with Banana Boat Moisturizing Aloe After Sun Lotion. Ultra moisturizing and soothing, it helps prevent peeling and dryness. Apply after a day in the sun to keep your tan looking rich Banana Boat Moisturizing Aloe After Sun Lotion is formulated with ALOE and VITAMIN E to preserve your skin and extend your tan. The formula is ULTRA-MOISTURIZING and NON-GREASY, perfect for keeping your skin smooth and soft. Regular use will help keep your SKIN SOFT AND BEAUTIFUL year round.

Ultra-moisturizingand non-greasy

Regular use will keep your skin soft and beautifulyear round

Keeps your skin smooth and soft

Formulated with aloe and vitamin-E to preserve your skin and extend your tan