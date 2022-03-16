Banana Boat® knows how important sun protection is for the whole family, especially for little ones. That’s why our Banana Boat® Baby Mineral Lotion is mild enough for even the most delicate skin, made without oxybenzone, or parabens, and no oils or fragrances, either. The result? A gentle, tear-free formula that provides broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection so the whole family can protect the fun.