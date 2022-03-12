A radiant tan begins with Banana Boat Deep Tanning Spray Oil SPF 4. Infused with cocoa seed butter, banana fruit extract and carrot root extract - plus coconut oil - it smells as good as it feels. Banana Boat Deep Tanning Spray Oil's formula locks in moisture and leaves skin feeling silky soft. Finally, our tan extending conditioners will help you keep that sun-kissed glow. Banana Boat Deep Tanning Spray Oil SPF 4 is in an 8oz spray bottle and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Leave your skin silky-smooth and radiant with Banana Boat Deep Tanning Spray Oil, SPF 4.

Infused with CARROT and BANANA EXTRACTS and COCONUT OIL

REEF SAFE, made without oxybenzone and octinoxate

Locks in MOISTURE and leaves skin feeling SILKY SOFT

Contains TAN EXTENDING CONDITIONERS