Banana Boat Kids Max Protect & Play SPF 100 Sunscreen Spray
6 ozUPC: 0007965605082
Product Details
This sunscreen for kids provides maximum spray protection from sunburn and skin damage. This formula is gentle, long-lasting and very water resistant to keep up with active kids.
- SPF 100 blocks 99% of UVB rays
- HYPOALLERGENIC FORMULA that is PEDIATRICIAN TESTED
- WATER RESISTANT for up to 80 MINUTES
- Recommended by Skin Cancer Foundation
- Gentle on Kids' skin