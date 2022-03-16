Banana Boat Kids Max Protect & Play SPF 100 Sunscreen Spray Perspective: front
Banana Boat Kids Max Protect & Play SPF 100 Sunscreen Spray

6 ozUPC: 0007965605082
Product Details

This sunscreen for kids provides maximum spray protection from sunburn and skin damage. This formula is gentle, long-lasting and very water resistant to keep up with active kids.

  • SPF 100 blocks 99% of UVB rays
  • HYPOALLERGENIC FORMULA that is PEDIATRICIAN TESTED
  • WATER RESISTANT for up to 80 MINUTES
  • Recommended by Skin Cancer Foundation
  • Gentle on Kids' skin