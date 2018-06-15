When your kids are active outdoors, they need powerful sun protection that's mild and gentle enough for their sensitive skin. Available in tear-free sting-free lotion and lotion spray, Banana Boat® Kids Sport Sunscreen with PowerStay Technology® has a mild formula that won't irritate skin and provides heavy duty protection that stays on strong during activities. With Banana Boat® Kids Sport, kids can spend more time playing the games they love and taking less time-outs from the sun!

Broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection

Reef Safe, made without oxybenzone and octinoxate

Sting-free and tear-free - so no painful distractions

Water-resistant up to 80 minutes