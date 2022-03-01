Hover to Zoom
Banana Boat® Mineral Kids Spray Sunscreen
5 ozUPC: 0007965613321
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Banana Boat® knows how important sun protection is for the whole family, especially for little ones, so we've created a mineral-enriched formula that's mild and gentle enough for even the most delicate skin. Banana Boat® Kids Mineral Enriched is made without oxybenzone or parabens and contains no oils or fragrances. The result? A gentle formula that won’t run into eyes and provides broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection with natural mineral zinc, so the whole family can protect the fun!
- Won’t run into eyes
- Lightweight, easy to rub in
- Made with natural mineral zinc
- No parabens, oils or fragrances
- Reef Friendly—made without oxybenzone or octinoxate