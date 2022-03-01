Banana Boat® knows how important sun protection is for the whole family, especially for little ones, so we've created a mineral-enriched formula that's mild and gentle enough for even the most delicate skin. Banana Boat® Kids Mineral Enriched is made without oxybenzone or parabens and contains no oils or fragrances. The result? A gentle formula that won’t run into eyes and provides broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection with natural mineral zinc, so the whole family can protect the fun!

Won’t run into eyes

Lightweight, easy to rub in

Made with natural mineral zinc

No parabens, oils or fragrances

Reef Friendly—made without oxybenzone or octinoxate