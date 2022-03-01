Banana Boat® Mineral Kids Spray Sunscreen Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Banana Boat® Mineral Kids Spray Sunscreen Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Banana Boat® Mineral Kids Spray Sunscreen

5 ozUPC: 0007965613321
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18

Product Details

Banana Boat® knows how important sun protection is for the whole family, especially for little ones, so we've created a mineral-enriched formula that's mild and gentle enough for even the most delicate skin. Banana Boat® Kids Mineral Enriched is made without oxybenzone or parabens and contains no oils or fragrances. The result? A gentle formula that won’t run into eyes and provides broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection with natural mineral zinc, so the whole family can protect the fun!

  • Won’t run into eyes
  • Lightweight, easy to rub in
  • Made with natural mineral zinc
  • No parabens, oils or fragrances
  • Reef Friendly—made without oxybenzone or octinoxate