Banana Boat Soothing Aloe After Sun Gel
16 fl ozUPC: 0007965600114
Product Details
Soothes While It Softens. After a glorious day under the sun, Soothing Aloe After Sun Gel cools and replenishes dry skin and helps prevent peeling. Your skin will radiate health.
- Specially formulated with PURE ALOE VERA EXTRACT
- Replenishes your skin's MOISTURE and SOFTENS YOUR SKIN
- Like having an ALOE LEAF IN A BOTTLE