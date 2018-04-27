Say yes to more fun outside, even if you have sensitive skin, with Banana Boat Sport Mineral Sunscreen Lotion. Our 100% mineral lotion is gentle enough for the most sensitive skin and has been granted the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance. This sunblock was formulated with natural mineral zinc and contains no added oils and fragrances. Not only does this sunscreen offer UVA/UVB protection, it's also water and high endurance resistant for up to 80 minutes. Although our sun cream is reef-friendly, it's not just for the beach. The lightweight, non-greasy feel makes it ideal for everyday use as well.

Our sunscreens are reef-friendly and do not contain oxybenzone or octinoxate.

Our lightweight and non-greasy body sunscreen is made without added parabens and has no added oils or fragrances, making it perfect for everyday fun.

Broad spectrum coverage protects you from UVA/UVB rays. The superior formula is water and sweat resistant (up to 80 minutes).

Durable sun protection stays on so you can play on. High endurance vs. sweat.

Our 100% mineral sunscreen, made with natural mineral zinc, is gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin. It was even granted the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance.