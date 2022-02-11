Banana Boat Sport Performance Cool Zone Clear Spray Sunscreen SPF 50 instantly cools and refreshes skin on contact, leaving you feeling invigorated with a crisp, clean scent. Helps prevent sunburn and skin damage while also delivering quick absorption and a non-greasy feel. Banana Boat Sport Performance Cool Zone Sunscreen SPF 50 offers broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection. The unique formula is non-greasy, fast absorbing and comes in an easy grip Ultra Mist spray can. Banana Boat Sport Performance Cool Zone Clear Spray Sunscreen SPF 50 is recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation and is water resistant for up to 80 minutes.

