Hover to Zoom
Banana Boat Summer Color Deep Dark Color Self-Tanning Lotion
6 fl ozUPC: 0007965600781
Purchase Options
Product Details
Banana Boat® Summer Color® Self-Tanning Lotion gives you a radiant, deep summer tan all year long. The Self Adjusting Color® formula lets you control the shade of your tan and allows you to achieve the deepest tan available for your skin tone. The more often you apply, the deeper your tan will become. The lotion is oil-free, contains Aloe Vera and Vitamin E.
- Deep Dark Color
- Self Adjusting Color®
- For a Natural-Looking Tan
- Streak Free
- Same Summer Glow - Now Dye Free
- For All Skin Tones