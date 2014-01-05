Banana Boat® Summer Color® Self-Tanning Lotion gives you a radiant, deep summer tan all year long. The Self Adjusting Color® formula lets you control the shade of your tan and allows you to achieve the deepest tan available for your skin tone. The more often you apply, the deeper your tan will become. The lotion is oil-free, contains Aloe Vera and Vitamin E.

Deep Dark Color

Self Adjusting Color®

For a Natural-Looking Tan

Streak Free

Same Summer Glow - Now Dye Free

For All Skin Tones