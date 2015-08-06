Banana Boat Sunscreen Lip Balm with Aloe Vera & Vitamin E SPF 45 Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Banana Boat Sunscreen Lip Balm with Aloe Vera & Vitamin E SPF 45 Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Banana Boat Sunscreen Lip Balm with Aloe Vera & Vitamin E SPF 45 Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Banana Boat Sunscreen Lip Balm with Aloe Vera & Vitamin E SPF 45 Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Banana Boat Sunscreen Lip Balm with Aloe Vera & Vitamin E SPF 45

0.15 ozUPC: 0007965604662
Purchase Options

Product Details

Pucker Up To Soft and Protected Lips. Banana Boat® Sunscreen Lip Balm with Aloe Vera & Vitamin E moisturizes, conditions and protects those oh-so-sensitive lips! With Banana Boat® you're protected from more than just the sun!Whether you're surfing, running, kite flying, or sand castle building, we've got you covered.

  • Broad-spectrum UVAand UVBprotection
  • Apply this balm to moisturize and protect your lips
  • With Aloe vera & Vitamin E
  • Great for everyday use
  • Water resistant for up to 80 minutes
  • Reef friendly, made without oxybenzone and octinoxate