Pucker Up To Soft and Protected Lips. Banana Boat® Sunscreen Lip Balm with Aloe Vera & Vitamin E moisturizes, conditions and protects those oh-so-sensitive lips! With Banana Boat® you're protected from more than just the sun!Whether you're surfing, running, kite flying, or sand castle building, we've got you covered.

Broad-spectrum UVAand UVBprotection

Apply this balm to moisturize and protect your lips

With Aloe vera & Vitamin E

Great for everyday use

Water resistant for up to 80 minutes

Reef friendly, made without oxybenzone and octinoxate