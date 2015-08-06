Hover to Zoom
Banana Boat Sunscreen Lip Balm with Aloe Vera & Vitamin E SPF 45
0.15 ozUPC: 0007965604662
Product Details
Pucker Up To Soft and Protected Lips. Banana Boat® Sunscreen Lip Balm with Aloe Vera & Vitamin E moisturizes, conditions and protects those oh-so-sensitive lips! With Banana Boat® you're protected from more than just the sun!Whether you're surfing, running, kite flying, or sand castle building, we've got you covered.
- Broad-spectrum UVAand UVBprotection
- Apply this balm to moisturize and protect your lips
- With Aloe vera & Vitamin E
- Great for everyday use
- Water resistant for up to 80 minutes
- Reef friendly, made without oxybenzone and octinoxate