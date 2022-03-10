Hover to Zoom
Banana Boat® Ultra Sport Suncreen Lotion SPF 50
12 fl ozUPC: 0007965605086
Product Details
Heavy-duty protection that stays on in 7 conditions and locks active ingredients in place, boosting the staying power of the sunscreen! Provides powerful protection that absorbs quickly and won't run into eyes. These enhanced lotions are specifically designed for sport enthusiasts and active sun lovers who don't want to be slowed down when playing outside!
- Broad-spectrum UVA and UVB sunscreen
- Reef safe, made without oxybenzone and octinoxate
- Water resistant for up to 80 minutes
- PowerStay technology locks active ingredients in place, boosting the staying power