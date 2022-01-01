Hover to Zoom
Banana Boat Ultra Sport Sunscreen Lotion SPF 15
8 fl ozUPC: 0007965604970
Banana Boat offers heavy-duty protection that stays on in 7 conditions and locks active ingredients in place, boosting the staying power of the sunscreen! Provides powerful protection that absorbs quickly and won't run into eyes. These enhanced lotions are specifically designed for sport enthusiasts and active sun lovers who don't want to be slowed down when playing outside!
- Reef safe, made without oxybenzone and octinoxate
- Broad-spectrum UVA and UVB sunscreen
- Water and sweat resistant for up to 80 minutes
- PowerStay technology locks active ingredients in place, boosting the staying power