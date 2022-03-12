Bananas provide the highest quality and best taste. Truly one of the best superfoods, bananas are fat-free and packed with complex carbohydrates and vitamin B6 to help kick start your metabolism and your day.Perfect as healthy snack or ingredient for delicious treats like muffins, banana breads, desserts and more.Overriped bananas? Freezing bananas is the perfect way to preserve them for much longer.

Compostable, gluten-free and perfect for vegan, paleo or low-calorie diets

Non-GMO

Source of essential vitamins B6 and one of the best potassium source fruits

Fat-free, low calorie snack and great superfood for diet snacking

Store at room temperature, not in the fridge or in a plastic bag

Bananas are sold individually. Please enter the total number of bananas you want added to your order.