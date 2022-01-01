Hover to Zoom
Banda 20 oz Goblets Assorted 4 Colors 2 Each - 8pc Set
2UPC: 0065724807059
Purchase Options
Product Details
We started as a silver plated giftware company and over the years we have expanded our assortment to include non-tarnish metal, crystal, leather, glass and wood items. Our products are made from top grade material and equipment. P, unique and special.Features
- Creatively designed with your needs in mind
- Famous MOMO PANACHE Brand
- The perfect gift
- Collection: Banda
- Capacity: 20 oz
- Weight: 1 lbs