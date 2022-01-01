Banda 20 oz Goblets Assorted 4 Colors 2 Each - 8pc Set Perspective: front
Banda 20 oz Goblets Assorted 4 Colors 2 Each - 8pc Set

2UPC: 0065724807059
Product Details

We started as a silver plated giftware company and over the years we have expanded our assortment to include non-tarnish metal, crystal, leather, glass and wood items. Our products are made from top grade material and equipment. P, unique and special.

Features
  • Creatively designed with your needs in mind
  • Famous MOMO PANACHE Brand
  • The perfect gift
Specifications
  • Collection: Banda
  • Capacity: 20 oz
  • Weight: 1 lbs

 