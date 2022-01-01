Banquet Chicken & Broccoli Pot Pie Frozen Meal
Product Details
Delight in a hot, quick, and easy comfort meal anytime with this savory Chicken and Broccoli Pot Pie. Serve up a piping hot delight filled with chunks of tender chicken, broccoli, and vegetables simmered in a creamy gravy. Savor the flaky, made-from-scratch crust filled with your favorite comfort food flavor. Enjoy homemade flavor from the microwave or oven on a lunch break or for a quick dinner with this traditional-style entree.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filling: Water, Cooked Chicken Roll (Chicken, Water, Salt, Sodium Tripolyphosphate), Broccoli, Mechanically Separated Chicken (Mechanically Separated Chicken, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid), Carrots, Modified Corn Starch, Less Than 2% of: Seasoning Blend (Salt, Onion Powder, Sodium Stearoyl-lactylate, Sugar, Dextrose, Natural Flavor [Soy Lecithin], Paprika, Oleoresin Turmeric, Lactic Acid), Rendered Chicken Fat, Wheat Flour, Chicken Stock, Soybean Oil, Salt, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Flavors, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat, Cooked Chicken Powder, Whey Protein Concentrate, Beta Carotene (Color), Crust: Wheat Flour, Lard (Deodorized Lard, Hydrogenated Lard, BHT [Preservative]), Water, Dextrose, Salt, Caramel Color.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
