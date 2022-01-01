Ingredients

Filling: Water, Cooked Chicken Roll (Chicken, Water, Salt, Sodium Tripolyphosphate), Broccoli, Mechanically Separated Chicken (Mechanically Separated Chicken, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid), Carrots, Modified Corn Starch, Less Than 2% of: Seasoning Blend (Salt, Onion Powder, Sodium Stearoyl-lactylate, Sugar, Dextrose, Natural Flavor [Soy Lecithin], Paprika, Oleoresin Turmeric, Lactic Acid), Rendered Chicken Fat, Wheat Flour, Chicken Stock, Soybean Oil, Salt, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Flavors, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat, Cooked Chicken Powder, Whey Protein Concentrate, Beta Carotene (Color), Crust: Wheat Flour, Lard (Deodorized Lard, Hydrogenated Lard, BHT [Preservative]), Water, Dextrose, Salt, Caramel Color.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

