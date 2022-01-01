Banquet Chicken & Broccoli Pot Pie Frozen Meal Perspective: front
Banquet Chicken & Broccoli Pot Pie Frozen Meal Perspective: left
Banquet Chicken & Broccoli Pot Pie Frozen Meal Perspective: right
Banquet Chicken & Broccoli Pot Pie Frozen Meal

7 ozUPC: 0003100010100
Delight in a hot, quick, and easy comfort meal anytime with this savory Chicken and Broccoli Pot Pie. Serve up a piping hot delight filled with chunks of tender chicken, broccoli, and vegetables simmered in a creamy gravy. Savor the flaky, made-from-scratch crust filled with your favorite comfort food flavor. Enjoy homemade flavor from the microwave or oven on a lunch break or for a quick dinner with this traditional-style entree.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pie (198 g)
Amount per serving
Calories330
% Daily value*
Total Fat18g23.08%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol45mg15%
Sodium810mg35.22%
Total Carbohydrate31g11.27%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein11g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium180mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Filling: Water, Cooked Chicken Roll (Chicken, Water, Salt, Sodium Tripolyphosphate), Broccoli, Mechanically Separated Chicken (Mechanically Separated Chicken, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid), Carrots, Modified Corn Starch, Less Than 2% of: Seasoning Blend (Salt, Onion Powder, Sodium Stearoyl-lactylate, Sugar, Dextrose, Natural Flavor [Soy Lecithin], Paprika, Oleoresin Turmeric, Lactic Acid), Rendered Chicken Fat, Wheat Flour, Chicken Stock, Soybean Oil, Salt, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Flavors, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat, Cooked Chicken Powder, Whey Protein Concentrate, Beta Carotene (Color), Crust: Wheat Flour, Lard (Deodorized Lard, Hydrogenated Lard, BHT [Preservative]), Water, Dextrose, Salt, Caramel Color.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.