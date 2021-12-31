Ingredients

Filling : Water , Cooked Turkey Roll ( Turkey , Mechanically Separated Turkey [ Sodium Tripolyphosphate , Natural Flavoring and Citric Acid ] , Water , Salt , Sodium Tripolyphosphate ) , Carrots , Potatoes ( Potatoes , Calcium Chloride ) , Mechanically Separated Turkey ( Mechanically Separated Turkey , Sodium Tripolyphosphate , Natural Flavor and Citric Acid ) , Modified Corn Starch , Peas , Less Than 2% Of : the Following : Seasoning Blend ( Salt , Onion Powder , Sodium Stearoyl-lactylate , Sugar , Dextrose , Natural Flavor [ Soy Lecithin ] , Paprika , Oleoresin Turmeric , Lactic Acid ) , Rendered Chicken Fat , Wheat Flour , Chicken Broth , Soybean Oil , Salt , Hydrolyzed Soy Protein , Flavors , Autolyzed Yeast Extract , Chicken Fat , Cooked Chicken Powder , Whey Protein Concentrate , Citric Acid , Beta Carotene ( Color ) . Crust : Wheat Flour , Lard ( Deodorized Lard , Hydrogenated Lard , BHT [ Preservative ] ) , Water , Dextrose , Salt , Caramel Color .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More