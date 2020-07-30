Banza™ Chipotle Tomato Chickpea Rice Perspective: front
Banza™ Chipotle Tomato Chickpea Rice Perspective: back
Banza™ Chipotle Tomato Chickpea Rice Perspective: left
Banza™ Chipotle Tomato Chickpea Rice Perspective: right
Banza™ Chipotle Tomato Chickpea Rice Perspective: top
Banza™ Chipotle Tomato Chickpea Rice

8 ozUPC: 0085718300595
Banza rice is a powered up, protein-packed, mealtime hero. With twice the amount of protein, 35% fewer net carbs, and 5x the fiber, this side dish might just become the main course. Our chickpea rice is both infused with garlic chipotle oil and comes with a seasoning packet, which contains a mix of dried spices and herbs. That means our rice packs double the flavor while using half the amount of sodium of competitors.

  • Easy to cook; ready in 5 minutes!
  • 11g of protein, 35% fewer net carbs
  • Gluten Free, Non-GMO
  • High Fiber, Low Glycemic Index
  • Great flavor, lower in sodium

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1.8oz (47 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium310mg13.48%
Total Carbohydrate29g10.55%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar1g
Protein11g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium390mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Chickpeas, Potato Starch, Xanthan Gum, Chipotle Extract, Garlic Extract, Tomato, Sea Salt, Spices, Garlic, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Yeast Extract

May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

