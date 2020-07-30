Banza™ Chipotle Tomato Chickpea Rice
Product Details
Banza rice is a powered up, protein-packed, mealtime hero. With twice the amount of protein, 35% fewer net carbs, and 5x the fiber, this side dish might just become the main course. Our chickpea rice is both infused with garlic chipotle oil and comes with a seasoning packet, which contains a mix of dried spices and herbs. That means our rice packs double the flavor while using half the amount of sodium of competitors.
- Easy to cook; ready in 5 minutes!
- 11g of protein, 35% fewer net carbs
- Gluten Free, Non-GMO
- High Fiber, Low Glycemic Index
- Great flavor, lower in sodium
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chickpeas, Potato Starch, Xanthan Gum, Chipotle Extract, Garlic Extract, Tomato, Sea Salt, Spices, Garlic, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Yeast Extract
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More