Banza Gluten Free Plant-Based Supreme Chickpea Pizza
10.9 ozUPC: 0085001144345
Banza is the first truly pizza-like and "better-for-you" crust offering: it levels with traditional pizza crusts in terms of taste and texture, and beats out other alternative crusts when it comes to both nutrition and eating experience.
- Custom sauce blend + basil oil and roasted garlic
- Three cheese blend (mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar), caramelized onions, roasted red & yellow pepper, spinach